Ghana Immigration Service intercepts 981 sacks of suspected marijuana

File photo

A joint patrol team of Immigration officers and Ghana Police Service personnel have intercepted 981 sacks of compressed substance suspected to be marijuana at Liero, a community near the Burkina Faso border.

Following an intel, the service was able to intercept the suspected drugs.



According to a statement, the service raided the home of a man (name withheld) in Liero.



The team discovered that most of the rooms were stocked with sacks containing the suspected substance believed to be marijuana.



The team retrieved the suspected substances totalling 981 parcels and sent them to the Hamile border post for further investigation and action.

“The respective state security agencies would be invited to analyse the exhibits to ascertain the veracity of our deep suspicion about what the substance actually is," part of the statement read.



“In the meantime, frantic efforts are being made to apprehend persons connected to the ceased substance to aid in the investigation and appropriate action,” it added.



It continued that, “Whereas we appreciate the impeccable rapport with the locals, we wish to respectfully inform the few unrepentant ones not to stand in our way. They must either change or we change them, the middle ground is not an option.”