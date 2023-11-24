Ghana Immigration Service receives 30 vehicles for border control

The vehicles

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, has received 30 vehicles from the government to strengthen the country’s border control efforts.

The vehicle fleet comprises 23 Toyota Land Cruisers GXR, three Toyota Land Cruisers Twin Turbo, one Toyota Land Cruiser VXS, one Toyota Tundra, and two Toyota Double Cabin Pick-ups.



During the official handover ceremony in Accra, Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery highlighted the importance of these vehicles in enhancing the GIS’s capacity to effectively manage the nation’s borders, especially in response to regional insurgencies and insecurities.



The Member of Parliament for Nandom constituency in the Upper West Region emphasized the government’s awareness of the security threats at the country’s borders, particularly in the Northern frontiers, and reiterated the commitment to address these issues.

“Government views the GIS as an integral part of the security architecture that can deal with the insecurities at the border, hence the donation of the cars. It is in this direction that we are gathered here today to unveil these vehicles to you for effective border management and security,” stated Mr. Dery.



Comptroller General of GIS, Kwame Asuah-Takyi, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Service for the government’s generous gesture. He clarified that the additional vehicles would play a crucial role in meeting the operational and administrative needs of the GIS, contributing to border protection and crime prevention.



Asuah-Takyi highlighted the significance of the vehicle donation in supporting GIS staff in operations, patrols, and monitoring activities, aligning with the ongoing ambitious reform aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and visibility across the country.