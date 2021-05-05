Ghana Immigration Service, residents at Leklebi clean community

Some community members participating in the clean up exercise

Officers from the Leklebi Dafor Command of the Ghana Immigration Service and residents of the community have held a clean-up exercise to keep the community tidy.

The exercise saw the road leading to a Ghana-Togo Border from Leklebi Kame cleared off weeds.



Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Murphy Kwame Kudiabor, Public Relations Officer of the Command, said the road leading to the border was bushy, which led to reptiles worrying people, who ply the stretch, including Officers working at the border and, therefore, demanded an action which they took.



He also said the exercise was to cement the already good relationship that existed between the communities around the border and the officers.



"It is also to mark the birthday celebration of the Second in Command, DSI Reuben R. Aborabora, which made the exercise ending in singing, drumming and dancing.

The exercise drew officers from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Plant Quarantine, Leklebi Kame and Kudzra communities,



Mr Jasper Bredjei-Badu, Regent Torgbui Atatsi IV, Chief of Leklebi Kame, commended the Service for organising the exercise.



He said it was one of the surest ways reptiles would not disturb community members and the people plying the border route and even at the border.



Togbe Ngorgbe, Warlord of Leklebi Kame, Mr Gideon Kwasi Atatsi, Elder, Leklebi Kame, Mama Hosi, Queen-mother of Leklebi Kudzra and Mr Akpakpai Hededzi, Warlord of Leklebi Kudzra also took part in the cleanup exercise.