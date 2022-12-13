Ghana Impact Project supports Orthopedic Training Centre with $10,000

File photo

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Ghana Impact Project led by US-based Ghanaian Kobby Okum has donated a cheque for ten thousand dollars plus other items to the Orthopedic Training Center at Adoagyiri in the Nsawam Municipality.

Ghana Impact Project which is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), presented the cheque and items on Sunday, 6th November 2022.



Mr. Kobby Okum, President of Ghana Impact Project said, “Our mission is to provide prosthetics, wheelchairs and crutches to the physically challenged in Ghana. We’re doing this to not only help with their mobility but to raise their self-esteem. We would like to see Ghana someday where the physically challenged are confident that they can pursue their Ghanaian dream.



Mr. Kobby Okum who came with his family added, ‘I chose OTC because of the love and care the staff gave to the physically challenged kids. I really felt like the kids felt loved.



it's the only organization that got back to me after writing several letters.



Sister Elizabeth Newman, Director, OTC, who received the donation on behalf of the Center, expressed gratitude for the assistance.

“The Center provides rehabilitation, consultation, physiotherapy, orthopaedic appliances and also offers charity care for children who are physically challenged, “she said.



Sister Elizabeth Newman said the Divine Word Missionaries started the center in 1961, founded by Brother Tarcisius de Ruyter (SVD) with the primary purpose of rehabilitating physically challenged persons in Ghana and West Africa.



Head Mistress of OTC, Miss Louisa Enyonam who is also a former patient offered congratulations to Ghana Impact Project for the support and added that OTC has produced many great people. ‘It’s sad that, up to date, the country still cannot accept the physically challenged in our system. We don’t have facilities that’s conducive for the physically challenged.



The Center comprises an orthopaedic clinic, a workshop, a children’s department and the prosthetics and orthopaedic training college.