0
Menu
News

Ghana Impact Project supports Orthopedic Training Centre with $10,000

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 12 At 4.jpeg File photo

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Ghana Impact Project led by US-based Ghanaian Kobby Okum has donated a cheque for ten thousand dollars plus other items to the Orthopedic Training Center at Adoagyiri in the Nsawam Municipality.

Ghana Impact Project which is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), presented the cheque and items on Sunday, 6th November 2022.

Mr. Kobby Okum, President of Ghana Impact Project said, “Our mission is to provide prosthetics, wheelchairs and crutches to the physically challenged in Ghana. We’re doing this to not only help with their mobility but to raise their self-esteem. We would like to see Ghana someday where the physically challenged are confident that they can pursue their Ghanaian dream.

Mr. Kobby Okum who came with his family added, ‘I chose OTC because of the love and care the staff gave to the physically challenged kids. I really felt like the kids felt loved.

it's the only organization that got back to me after writing several letters.

Sister Elizabeth Newman, Director, OTC, who received the donation on behalf of the Center, expressed gratitude for the assistance.

“The Center provides rehabilitation, consultation, physiotherapy, orthopaedic appliances and also offers charity care for children who are physically challenged, “she said.

Sister Elizabeth Newman said the Divine Word Missionaries started the center in 1961, founded by Brother Tarcisius de Ruyter (SVD) with the primary purpose of rehabilitating physically challenged persons in Ghana and West Africa.

Head Mistress of OTC, Miss Louisa Enyonam who is also a former patient offered congratulations to Ghana Impact Project for the support and added that OTC has produced many great people. ‘It’s sad that, up to date, the country still cannot accept the physically challenged in our system. We don’t have facilities that’s conducive for the physically challenged.

The Center comprises an orthopaedic clinic, a workshop, a children’s department and the prosthetics and orthopaedic training college.

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas