Ghana Institution of Surveyors inducts new members

The 55th annual general meeting of GhIS

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors(GhIS) has inducted 236 new members into the association at their 19th Surveyors' Week and 55th Annual General Meeting.

The induction ceremony was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's (KNUST) Great Hall on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



The well-attended programme was attendance the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, Francis Manu Adabor, who represented the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Her Ladyship, Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, a justice of the Court of Appeal representing the Chief Justice of Ghana.



In addressing the gathering of surveyors and the inductees, the President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Surv. Daud Sulemana Mahama, urged the new entrants and attendees to uphold the higher ethical standards in the surveying profession as the nation depends on them to solve the land administration conundrum.



"As we all know, land is a finite resource, and its management plays a crucial role in the sustainable development of any nation. It is through the efficient and ethical management of land that we can ensure equitable access to resources, promote economic growth, and preserve the environment for future generations. In this fast-paced world driven by technological advancements, the integration of smart technologies in land management and infrastructure development has become an imperative.



"Smart technologies such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, drone technology, and artificial intelligence bring forth tremendous opportunities for enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and speed of surveying and land management. By leveraging these technologies, we can streamline survey data collection, standardize land records, and facilitate accurate cadastral mapping.

"This, in turn, will contribute to better urban planning, efficient land use, the prevention of encroachments, land documents processing land registration and valuation of properties for different purposes, etc," he said.



"Furthermore, as experts in land and development, we must also be cognizant of the social and environmental implications of our work. Sustainable land management involves striking a delicate balance between development and preservation, ensuring that our actions do not harm ecosystems or displace communities. As professionals in the field of surveying, it is our responsibility to ensure that the increased use of smart technologies aligns with ethical principles. We must always prioritize data integrity, security, and privacy, as these are the foundation stones for building trust and confidence in the surveying profession.



"I urge all the members present here today to embrace this theme wholeheartedly and actively engage in the ensuing discussions to explore the potential of smart technologies in our field while upholding the highest ethical standards. Together, let us envision and work toward a future where Ghana's land is efficiently managed, its resources are equitably distributed, and its infrastructure is sustainable and resilient. The nation is looking up to us to lead in solving the land conundrum to bring sanity in land administration and management," Surv. Daud Sulemana added.



The Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors brings together all professional surveyors in Ghana and various representatives globally to trade ideas and deliberate on the institution's matters and the way forward in making the profession a better one.



This year's 55th annual general meeting was under the theme: "Leveraging Smart Technologies and Ethics for Sustainable Land Management and Infrastructure."