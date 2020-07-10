General News

Ghana Integrity Initiative launches 'Eye on Corruption' platform

GII Executive Director, Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, has launched an anti-corruption software application, dubbed: “Eye on Corruption” platform for citizens to lodge complaints against public officials who abuse their office.

Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo, GII Executive Director, who launched the platform, said it would provide the necessary incentives for citizens to upscale the fight against corruption in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.



She said the COVID-19 had endangered citizen’s commitment to fighting corruption but efforts must be made to extricate the canker from society.



She noted that corruption was a cause of poverty and barrier to socio-economic development, which also undermined democracy and the rule of law and distorted national and international trade.



Mr Stephen Azantilow, the Director of Anti-Corruption at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said corruption was an insidious plague that had a wide range of corrosive effects on society.

He described the platform as a laudable tool to support the fight against corruption adding that though the country had made significant progress with the implementation of various anti-corruption measures, there were still challenges.



“The Eye on Corruption will, therefore, fit into the national strategy that transcends political boundaries and tackles corruption holistically through prevention, education and enforcement,” he said.



The Ghana Integrity Initiative is a non-partisan, non-profit civil organisation established in 1999 focused on addressing corruption.

