Ghana-Malawi relations: 90-day visa waiver agreement announced

Ghana and Malawi have signed a 90-day visa free agreement for travellers

Ghana and Malawi have entered into a 90-day visa waiver agreement that will allow citizens of both countries with diplomatic, ordinary and service passports to travel into either country, without stress.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the agreement, which took effect on February 7, 2024, is part of Ghana's broader initiative to strengthen bilateral relations and existing cooperation between the two countries.



The agreement, the statement noted, is to allow travellers to visit both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety days without recourse to work within a calendar year.



“Accordingly, travellers may transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety days without recourse to work within a calendar year.



“The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this new visa waiver agreement,” the statement read.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel