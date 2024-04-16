Ghana Medical Relief donates to Kokrooko Incubator Project

Some of the items donated

Source: Kofi Nyarko Addo, Contributor

Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a US-based non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to enhancing healthcare in rural Ghana through free annual healthcare missions, has donated 2000 dollars to support the Kokrooko Incubator Project.

The Kokrooko Incubator Project was founded and initiated by the host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, Kwami Sefa Kayi, in 2014 to raise funds through individuals and corporate organisations to procure 100 incubators for health facilities across the country to avert infant deaths recorded in the health sector.



Through the social intervention project, infant incubators have been installed at hospitals including; Nsawam Government Hospital, the La General Hospital, the Police Hospital and the Prestea Government Hospital in the Western Region.



Ghana Liaison Officer for GMR, Mr Kakraba Anyanful speaking on the sidelines stated that the relief program was an annual activity purposely focused on providing free medical and health services to rural communities



“Every year, GMR mobilizes a team of healthcare and non-healthcare volunteers from the USA, Ghana, and other parts of the world to provide free medical and dental services to a rural community in Ghana,” he noted.

According to him, GMR in the last 5 years provided services in the form of Pediatrics, Urology, Dentistry, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Health Education, Surgeries and CPR Training to over 20,000 people in Asiakwa, Anomabo, Atibie, Agogo and Tamale.



In addition, he mentioned that the NGO over the years had also donated various medical supplier equipment to health facilities disclosing that In July 2024, the team was preparing to offer similar services to the people of Bortianor and its surrounding communities.



Receiving the items, Kwame Sefa Kayi extended his heartfelt gratitude and thanksgiving to the leadership of GMR for supporting his project to help alleviate the woes of the vulnerable and destitute in the various health sectors across the country.



He pledged to utilize the funds for its intended purpose to fulfil his dream of averting infant deaths recorded in the health sectors.