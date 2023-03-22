Ghana Medical Relief to offer free medical care to thousands in Tamale

Some members of Ghana Medical Relief (GMR)

The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a nonprofit humanitarian organization that delivers healthcare to various villages in Ghana, is scheduled to offer free medical care to thousands of residents in Tamale. The one-week free medical outreach is scheduled for July 23, 2023. A team from the Ghana Medical Relief led by Dr. Samuel Owusu yesterday touched down in Tamale to meet stakeholders and commence preparations towards the outreach.

The team from Ghana Medical Relief first paid a courtesy call to the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, at the RCC, where he was informed about the team’s readiness to support the delivery of quality medical healthcare to inhabitants of the area.



In his remarks, Dr. Samuel Owusu said a team of physicians, surgeons, and medical doctors, among others, from the United States of America and Ghana, will be in Tamale from the 23rd to the 29th of July to cater for the medical needs of the vulnerable in the society. He said the goal of the GMR is to provide healthcare missions annually to villages in Ghana where they screen for health issues and educate the villagers on preventive healthcare.



The Northern regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the region, welcomed the team and assured them of a peaceful environment as they reach out to the poor in the society. He disclosed his interaction with a member of GMR in New Jersey made him extend an invitation to them to replicate their outreach to the region since the area is lagging behind in terms of access to quality healthcare.



Alhaji Shani guaranteed his office’s support to the team, saying the necessary preparations needed for the exercise will be given the fullest attention.

The team then moved to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to meet with the management of the facility. At a brief engagement, the Ag CEO of the Hospital, Dr. Atiku Adam, said poverty is prevalent in the area and that anything that will help improve health delivery is welcomed by the Hospital.



He said the Hospital would collaborate with the GMR to ensure a smooth exercise. Adding the Hospital has, over the years, supported similar initiatives. He expressed appreciation to the team for assisting in quality healthcare delivery in the area.



Dr. Samuel Owusu, on his part, disclosed buses would be available to convey people from far-off communities to the mobile clinic to benefit from the free medical care. He added beneficiaries who are not members of NHIS would be registered on the scheme for free and that those in need of medication would be offered drugs for free.



To date, the Ghana Medical Relief has donated hospital beds, ultrasound machines, examination tables, cardiac defibrillators, operating room equipment, and numerous medical supplies/medications to several hospitals and clinics. The organization consists of healthcare providers, teachers, engineers, and lawyers, all with a common goal of delivering better healthcare to the people of Ghana.