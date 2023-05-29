0
Ghana Meteorological Agency issues weather warning alert

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 29 May 2023

A weak rainstorm located over the coast of Benin and Togo is expected to propagate westwards and induce cloudiness with thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity along the coast of Ghana into the forest zone.

Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected over the country with mist over forested and mountainous areas of the southern half.

Thunderstorms and rains will be observed over the places in the southern half of Ghana later in the day.

However, sunny intervals and partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country in the afternoon.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

