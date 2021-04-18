Ghana Mission in US, others donate $59,850 to COVID-19 Fund

Madam Martha Pobee, the Acting Chief Director of MoFA presented the check at an event in Accra

The Ghana Mission in Washington DC and the Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, have donated $59,850 to the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

The donation was supported by the United States-based Ghanaian Churches and Associations.



Madam Martha Pobee, the Acting Chief Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, presented the check on behalf of the Missions to Dr Justice Yankson, the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, in Accra.



The Washington DC and New York Missions raised and transferred the funds as their contribution to the fight against the pandemic.



Individual contributions through the Washington Mission’s Facebook and GoFundMe accounts, and a Virtual Music Concert, which attracted 250,000 viewers, helped to generate the money.



It is to help purchase equipment and logistics for the 100-bed Isolation Centre at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.



Madam Pobee said there was no denying the fact that with the COVID-19 onslaught, the world was facing an unprecedented loss of human life and livelihoods, and no community or economy had been spared the devastating effects of the disease.

She recalled that the virus hit Ghana on March 12, 2020, and in less than a week, the number of infected persons increased by over 300 per cent, with two deaths.



Data from the Ghana Health Service indicates that as of April 12, 2021, the country had recorded 91,545 cases, with 1,379 active and 89,400 recoveries.



Regrettably, the country had so far recorded the loss of 766 lives to the disease, Madam Pobee said.



“It is, however, encouraging to know that in the midst of the gloom, Government, benevolent organisations and individuals from across Ghana, as well as Ghanaians in the diaspora have rallied in response to the negative impact of the coronavirus disease on the lives of Ghanaians,” she said.



“The impressive achievement reflected in the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, the first of its kind in Ghana, to improve the country’s fight against infectious diseases, is one worth replicating in other sectors of national endeavour, and clearly an inspiring feat in our nation’s development.”



Some contributors to fund are: Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation, USA; Ghana Public Health Association, USA; Ghana Pharmacists Association, North America; and North American Ghana Nurses Foundation.

Others are: Church of Pentecost USA Incorporated; Presbyterian Church of Ghana, North America and Australian Presbytery; International Central Gospel Church; and The Roman Catholic Church.



She commended musicians like Sonnie Badu and his company, Analytiks, for putting together the wonderful music concert pro-bono, worth over $30,000.



Madam Pobee lauded Mr Barwuah Edusei, Ghana’s Ambassador to Switzerland for his contribution of $10,000, and Mr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, Ghana Ambassador to the United States, Mr Kobby Koomson, Ghana’s former Ambassador to US for their support.



Dr Justice Yankson, the Ghana Medical Association General Secretary, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Missions for the gesture, and said plans were underway to open another Infectious Disease Hospital in Kumasi.