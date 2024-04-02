Ghana Month: Witnessing how a queen is enstooled in the Bono Culture at Yefri

Cultural enthusiasts from all over Ghana including those from the diaspora graced the occasion

It was a beauty to behold at Yefri on Good Friday this year, 2024 as two queens swore an oath of unwavering service to the Gyasi Adwa (Stool).

The ace legendary actor, Van Vicker, who has been a regular sight on our silver screens appeared live to witness this nostalgic feeling of our Bono cultural heritage.



Okoforoboɔ Nana Opoku Gyimah II, flanked by his noble royals sat in state at the vast court of the Yefri palace. He nailed it in the semblance of the man on The Cross of that day, the crucified Jesus Christ, when all-black and red mournful traditional attires rekindled the dying embers of Bono Culture.



Duty called, and two noble daughters of the soil responded to the call respectively.



First, Nana Akosua Adu Twumwaa Mmorosa swore an oath administered by the chief linguist, to assume the guardian Queen of the Gyasi Adwa as Ankobeahemaa.

Secondly, in the same sacred process as did the former, Nana Okuoba Adwoa Gyasi Gyimah removed her sandals, stood before the Gyasi Stool, and stretched her two fingers (the index and the middle finger) towards the aged Yefrihmaa Nana Akua Gyamea I, who was aided to reciprocate same gestures to complete the investiture as Gyaasehemaa, mandated to serve in the inner core cabinet of Nana Okoforoboɔ, and an intermediary to the youthful subjects in times of agitation and appeasement.



The affirmation of the spiritual binding oath which can only be breached by foresworn sickness and despicable death was sealed thus.



The musketry was fired, the Fontomfrom drums sounded, and it was time to carry shoulder-high the newly installed queens.



With jubilation, amidst spraying perfumed powder on the new sub-queens, who by no means are charged with an honourable task to bring their expertise and connections to the development plan of the Yefri Traditional council; the gathering was fired agog in a revel that ended in a night dinner party.



In his brief admonishment, counselling the new duty-bearing queens, Nana Okoforoboɔ reminded the two newest additions to his entourage to embody and emulate the spirit and character of the Yefri traditional Stool. And that they should befriend and requite the good fortunes of the Stool by becoming more of a blessing to the subjects.

Ghana's traditional culture in addition to its colourful beauty has embodied a major engine of growth that needs to be oiled by all to accelerate development.



Yefri, today boasts of one of the best Senior High Schools in the Bono East region as the predecessor of the current occupant of the Gyasi Stool collaborated with the central government's effort to establish the Nana Osei Bonsu Senior High School.



In his few years as the successor to the revered deceased Chief Nana Osei Bonsu, Okoforoboɔ Nana Opoku Gyimah II promises to build on the structures bequeathed to his stewardship by expanding the scope of acquiring education for his people through a scholarship fund for needy but brilliant students.



On health, commencing with a cleanup exercise and health walk, Nana Opoku Gyimah II, used the occasion of commissioning a new Ambulance Unit for Yefri to announce plans to upgrade the Yefri Hospital to the status of Nursing Training College.



Among the many side attractions to the enstoolment or installation of the queens, Yefri is becoming the place to be for Easter revellers.

The most touted Kwahu Easter, in my estimation, is only riding on the sponsorship of central government and big businesses.



If the tourism ministry were to have a second consideration of investment, it should be in the sponsorship of the annual Easter celebration of culture and tradition by the Yefri people, as yours truly embarked on a pilgrimage from the holy land of Goka to witness this day (29th March 2024) at Yefri Palace, on the invitation of Yefrihene, Nana Okoforoboɔ Opoku Gyimah II.



The major highlight of the festivities will be on Easter Sunday at a durbar ground on the Yefri Methodist Park. Billed to perform is the poetry recital by Afia Boatemaa to entertain guests at the fundraising occasion.