Ghana Music Awards UK calls for nominations

The press statement announced that music creatives can submit their work for the awards

Source: SVTV Africa

The Ghana Music Awards UK in a press release has officially announced that music creatives can submit their works (songs) for the 5th edition of the awards ceremony.

The press statement dated May 18, 2021, informs creatives to note that all musicians and producers whose works fall within the year under review; April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, can file for a nomination(s).



The Ghana Music Awards UK will be celebrating its 5th anniversary this year. The ceremony is slated for October 9, 2021.



The submission period is between May 25 - June 21, 2021. The mode of submission is through email; www.gmauk.co.uk/submissions

Check out the full statement below;



