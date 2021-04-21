Ghana Muslim Mission calls on Vice President

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with executives of Ghana Muslim Mission

The National Executive Council of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The team, led by the National Chairman of the GMM, Sheikh Dr Amen Bonsu, was there to congratulate the Vice President on the success of the 2020 general election and to pray for Allah’s guidance and protection over him in all his endeavours.



Key among the issues discussed were the adoption of the GMM College of Education and the Senior High School at Japakrom as well as the construction of an assembly hall at the GMM Senior High School in Kumasi.

The Vice President expressed appreciation for the visit, especially for the prayers, and pledged his support to the GMM at all times.