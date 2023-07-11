Ghana National College launches 75th anniversary

Ghana National College has launched its 75th-anniversary celebrations.

The anniversary, themed ‘75 Years of holistic education, nurturing leaders for the 21st Century’, will commence on July 16 to July 23 of this year and have Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its guest of honour.



During a courtesy call on GhanaWeb, the headmaster of the Ghana National College, Joseph Ato Sarpong, disclosed that the alumni of the school have engaged in several projects to promote development in the school.



“The 1988-year group of the school refurbished the water system of the school, the 1981-year group refurbished several classrooms and the 1985-year group which I belong to is renovating the school’s vocational block among others.



He also added that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will inaugurate the new Science laboratory for the school during the 75th anniversary.

The National College was established on July 20, 1948, and currently has over 3,500 students and 152 members of teaching staff and 57 members of non-teaching staff.











