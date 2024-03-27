Ghana National Fire Service intensifies its fire safety education in Kumasi

A group picture of the female firefighters

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified its fire safety education efforts to control the rise of fire outbreaks in the Ashanti Region.

Firefighters in the region on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, hit some principal streets of Suame Municipality to engage traders and drivers on fire prevention measures.



The campaign, according to them, formed part of the renewed efforts by the GNFS towards educating citizens on the occurrence of fires, especially in the region.



The event was spearheaded by the Fire Ladies Association.



The on-street education by GNFS drew female firefighters from Manhyia, Breman Mampong, and Offinso fire commands.

Speaking to OTEC News reporters Emmanuel Boateng and Tracy Esselba, Mamponten District Fire Commander, DOIII Akua Birago, underscored the essence of ensuring fire safety at all times.



She noted that public education was critical and expressed GNFS's determination to constantly go out on such education missions to help reduce the menace in the region.



She added that the team, as part of their education drive, distributed flyers with their numbers to the public.



She urged the general public to pay attention to fire safety measures to help reduce fire outbreaks in the area.