Ghana National Fire Service to establish fire colleges in all regions

Ghana Naational Fire Service

The Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Julius Kuunor, has said management is making efforts to acquire land in all 16 regions to establish fire colleges and training schools, to ensure adequate manpower for the Service.

According to him, recruits will no longer travel long distances to the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) at James Town, the only institution which exposes recruits to the rudiments of the profession in the country.



Mr. Kuunor made this known when the Fire Service Council, paid its first working visit to the Greater Accra Regional Command at Korle-Bu.



The visit to the Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service was to introduce members of the Council to the Personnel and acquaint themselves with the challenges confronting Fire Officers in the region.



At the durbar, the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCFO Richard Gibril Nuhu promised that the command will work hard to fight against the common enemy ‘fire’ to achieve the common goal of protecting lives, property, and investment.

The Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunor outlined some plans for Officers of the Service.



The Chairman of the Council, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi while encouraging the officers to continue the good work in saving lives and property, he promised that the Council will support the Management to protect the wellbeing of all officers.



The New Council inaugurated by the President in September last week, is to ensure the growth of GNFS.



The Greater Accra Regional Command is the 4th fire command the Council has visited.