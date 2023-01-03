Ghana National Fire Service to intensify patrols in all public places

A burning bush

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has rolled out measures to reduce major fire outbreaks in the country

The service as part of its strategy will intensify patrols in markets, commercial areas, bus terminals, churches, schools, and other vintage points as part of efforts to respond swiftly to fire outbreaks.



Head of Public Affairs for GNFS, ACFO Timothy Osafo Afum, disclosed this on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.



He explained that the GNFS will also strengthen its public education to help abate the increasing rate of fire incidents across the country.



Fire Incidents in December



ACFO Afum indicated that GNFS recorded a steady rise in fire outbreak cases in December 2022.

He expressed worry over the increasing rate adding that the recent numbers in fire cases have necessitated additional firepower in the work of fire officials.



"For December 2022, the service recorded 624 nationwide cases which represents an increase of 10.1 percent as compared to 567 in December 2021. Also, 210 and 153 out-on-arrival cases were recorded respectively for December 2022 and December 2021 representing an increase of 37.3 percent". He said.



Shared Responsibility



ACFO Timothy Osafo Afum said com acting fire outbreaks in Ghana are not only meant for service personnel.



He appealed to the public to compliment the efforts of GNFS in reducing fire cases urging all to see firefighting as a shared responsibility.