Ghana National Household Registry to embark on registration exercise in Bole

The Savannah Regional Coordinator of the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) Hon Agyeman Prempeh has said they will be conducting a household registration exercise from 1st July to 30th September 2020 across the Traditional Area.

Mr Prempeh disclosed this when he and some officers of the Bole District Assembly payed a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) at his Palace on 22nd June, 2020.



The Savannah Regional Coordinator of the GNHR further said the purpose of their visit was to introduce themselves to the Bolewura’s Palace as custom demand.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) thanked the team and welcomed them to his Traditional Area after he was briefed on their scope of work. He assured the GNHR of the full cooperation and support of the Palace throughout their stay in the Traditional area.



The Bolewura also entreated the general public, Youth and individuals in his Traditional area to participate and cooperate fully with the team who will be visiting households across the traditional area from 1st July to 30th September 2020.

The Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) is a unit under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with the mandate to create a single National Household Registry from which all social protection programmes in Ghana will select their beneficiaries.



The exercise is meant as a tool to improve efficiency, effectiveness and expand the coverage and scope of social protection interventions in Ghana.



The core of the project is the electronic enumeration of the households. Data collection will be conducted using computer-assisted personal interviewing and all will be undertaken by professional data collection firms.



GNHR registration agents will move from house to house with devices which are pre-loaded with data intake questionnaire to collect biographic and socio-economic data on members of each household.

