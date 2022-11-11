Ghana Navy outdoors new gymnasium in Tema

Officials during commissioning of ENC Fitness Centre

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Navy, just like other security institutions, requires a healthy and fit group to be able to fulfil its mandate of protecting Ghana’s territorial waters, fighting crime at sea and preserving the integrity of the marine environment.

As such the Navy welcomes all efforts that inure to this goal.



In this vein, the Eastern Naval Command Fitness Centre has been christened in Tema to provide a modern facility that naval officers can maintain fitness in.



The gymnasium which cost 1.7 Million Ghana Cedis (USD 100,000) was donated by Vehrad Transport and Haulage Company ltd. (VTHC), a multi-purpose logistics management company.



Delivering a speech at the event, the Head of Legal and Human Resource Manager at Vehrad Transport and Haulage Company ltd, Mabel Quashie said the ultramodern facility was designed to contribute to upgrading the standard of fitness and wellness of the naval command.



She indicated that this project which forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of her outfit, was deemed as an urgent one.

“Facilities are important in the provision of sports and fitness, especially to the security and defence structures in the country at the grassroots level. Centres like this provide a place to participate in fitness activities.”



The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding at the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo thanked the management of Vehrad for the facility adding that it feeds into the vision of the Ghana Armed Forces at large.



He said the Eastern Naval Command Fitness Centre adds up to existing sport resources in the command which will help open up opportunities for all users.



Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo said the ultramodern gym will come in handy to complement the various sport facilities at the disposal of the Command which includes a swimming pool, a volleyball court and a basketball court.



“This will help open a wide range of opportunities for users in sports and recreation,” he stated.