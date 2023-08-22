Ghana Navy to host third International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference

Some officers of Ghana Navy

Source: GNA

The Ghana Navy in partnership with Great Minds Events LLC (GM) – a Dubai-base event management company, will from Tuesday 29 to Wednesday 30 August 2023, host the third International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC 2023).

A press release, signed by Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Marteye and copied to the GNA, said the event, which would be held at the Burma Hall in Burma Camp, Accra, would bring together regional and international Chiefs of Naval Staff to address the critical issues surrounding maritime security on the continent.



The conference would also serve as a platform to foster dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders to sustain a safe and secure maritime domain, focusing on consolidating the gains made in the Gulf of Guinea.



The event would feature the launch of the Ghana National Integrated Maritime Strategy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



IMDEC would showcase cutting-edge technologies in maritime security and foster strong resolutions and recommendations to overcome the daunting challenges facing Africa’s blue economy.

It would bring the world’s leading defence suppliers to Accra for communication technologies, radars, satellite imagery solutions and vessels among other key solutions vital for further strengthening maritime defence capabilities of African navies.



The event, the statement read, would host more than 300 attendees from over seventy countries, more than twelve Chiefs of Naval staff and over 35 speakers.



They would brainstorm on new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future in sustaining a safe and secure maritime domain.



The conference would feature panel discussions, breakout sessions and extensive site visits. It will be the premier strategic gathering for Africa’s Navies, Coast Guards, Port and Coastal Authorities, Marine Police, Fisheries, related Ministries, Oil & Gas, and other maritime industries.