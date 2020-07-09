Health News

Ghana Nurses Association in UK donates PPE to health workers



The Ghana Nurses Association (GNA), the United Kingdom (UK) Chapter, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline health workers at the Koforidua Regional Hospital and East Akyem Municipal Hospitals to support the fight against Coronavirus.

The items, included; hand sanitizers, surgical gloves, veronica buckets, detergents and toiletries, valued at Gh15, 000.



Nana Kwame Opoku Acheampong, former Public Relations Officer of GNA-UK, who presented the items on behalf of the Association, said the items were to ease the challenges the frontline workers were facing in the wake of COVID-19.



He said the health workers needed a constant supply of the PPE to avoid re-using the same PPE to the detriment of themselves, patients and all other persons they come into contact with at the health facilities.



Mrs Georgina Kodua, Member of GNA-UK, appealed to manufacturers of PPE to sell the items at a lower cost so everyone could afford to protect themselves.

She also called on government to waive taxes on PPE to stop the spread. She commended Mr Richard Nelson Mandela, Founder of Reniel Foundation Ghana, for his immense contribution to the Association and called on others in the diaspora and philanthropists in the country to emulate the gesture.



Mrs Helen Darkua Asare, Deputy Director of Nursing Services Public Health, at the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, who received the items on behalf of the health workers thanked the Association for their kind gesture.



She appealed to others to bring in more donations to assist health workers and cautioned Ghanaians to treat the precautionary measures to fight Covid-19 with all seriousness as the disease was no respecter of persons and could affect anyone at any time.

