Ghana Police Service embarks on confidence building march in Accra

Officers of the Ghana Police Service have begun their confidence-building march in Accra.

The march which will see the officers move through some principal streets in the capital is aimed at assuring citizens that the Service is committed and ready to maintain law and order before, during and after this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



Some police resources such as ambulance, trained dogs, crime scene and armoured vehicles which will be tactically deployed for election security are also being displayed as part of the march.



The march which started from the National Police Headquarters around 7:00 am Monday will last till about midday.



The parade is expected to march through Ako Adjei Interchange – 37 Military Hospital – Obasanjo Highway – Kawukudi roundabout to Accra Girls Secondary School.

The parade will also move through Pig Farm – Kotobabi – Accra New Town – Nima and Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



They will finally march through Kojo Thompson Road – Liberation Road – Castle Junction – La Teshie road – Danquah circle and back to the National Police Headquarters.



Officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department have been deployed to manage traffic on the various routes the parade will pass.





