Ghana Police Service is best in West Africa – Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil, IMANI Vice President

Senior Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has declared that notwithstanding the shortcomings and challenges of the Ghana Police Service, it is the best police service in West Africa.

For him, the Ghana Police Service has its excesses in the execution of its mandate. But comparatively, the service reigns supreme in West Africa in his assertion and given the records.



“Take a moment to reflect. Ghana Police have their issues but they are the best in West Africa! Dampare, Abayie-Buckman, Yohunu, thank God for you all!” He asserted on social media.



Mr Bentil’s comments come at a time the Nigerian Police Service is being condemned amidst protests to end their brutality on Nigerians.



The protests are aimed at ending brutalities meted out by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Service. The #ENDSARS protests have gained worldwide attention, pressurizing the Nigerian government to act.

Even though the government has disbanded SARS and rebranded it Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), the protests have continued.



Yesterday, many protesters were allegedly killed by the military in Lekki.



Parallels have been drawn between the Nigerian Police and their counterparts in Ghana. But Mr Bentil has disagreed, insisting that Ghana’s police officers are head and shoulders above their colleagues in Nigeria.