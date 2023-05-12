2
Ghana Police announces launch of TV station

Police Tv.jfif The Police Service announced the move in a Twitter post on Friday

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced its intention to launch its free-to-air television station – GH Police TV.

In a post on its official Twitter page on Friday, May 12, 2023, the Service announced that the television station can be found on Channel 362 on DSTV.

This follows an initial post by the service on Friday, July 8, 2022, where it announced that it is in the process of establishing the TV station.

The television station among other things per the post will serve the purpose of “engaging the people for safer communities”. It will also broadcast information and news solely related to the Police Service to educate the public.

The television station will soon be launched, the post added, albeit without the specific date stated.

Here is the post below:

