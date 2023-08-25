Ghana Police honours dedicated, exemplary police Horse Rider

Regional Sergeant Major (RSM), Bawa Sunday

The Ghana Police Service (GHS), has recognised and celebrated the exceptional contributions of one of its esteemed officers, Regional Sergeant Major (RSM) Bawa Sunday, stationed at the Mounted Squadron Unit - № 28142. RSM.

The service emphasised on Bawa Sunday's unwavering dedication and outstanding service within the Mounted Squadron Unit.



This, according to them, has earned him this distinguished recognition.



“The Ghana Police Service celebrates one of its noble Police officers stationed at the Mounted Squadron Unit - № 28142 Regional Sergeant Major (RSM) Bawa Sunday” a Twitter post by the police read.



The Mounted Squadron Unit of the Ghana Police Service is a special unit of the service that is mostly seen during the presentation of the State of the Nation Address and other state ceremonies.



The Unit is responsible for training horses acquired by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for ceremonial duties and for crowd control.

