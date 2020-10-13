Ghana Police mount barrier at Spintex just to ask ‘something from the boys’ - A Plus

Activist Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus

Musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has accused policemen at Spintex of extorting monies from drivers at their checkpoint.

According to him, the policemen stop drivers only to ask “something for the boys” and ask questions “like where are you from?”, this, he says, causes a lot of traffic on the Spintex road.



The controversial activist advocated that even though there are some noble policemen in the country, those who use police uniform to block roads ‘just to ask money for mosquito coil’ must be removed from the Ghana Police Service.



In a Facebook post on his wall, he called on the Ghana Police to rather go after highway robbers instead of drivers.