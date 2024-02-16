Ghana Post surprises MPs, media houses, public with gifts on Val’s Day

File Photo

Ghana Post is once again setting the standard for Valentine's Day celebrations with its renowned Val's on Wheels campaign, now in its third successful year.

The brand has become synonymous with celebrating Valentine's Day in style, putting clients and the public at the heart of their festivities. This year's campaign, which ended on February 14, 2024, was no exception, offering mind-blowing discounts for families and corporate institutions to send parcels to their loved ones.



The Val's on Wheels campaign was all about affordability, convenience, speed, and delivering love. It aimed at making this Valentine's season extra special for Ghanaians by creating lasting memories and celebrating love, not just through discounts but through thoughtful gestures that touch the heart.



As part of this heartwarming initiative, Ghana Post surprised media houses and corporate institutions across the nation. Journalists and employees of UTV and Asempa FM were delighted to receive unexpected chocolates from Ghana Post's Managing Director, Bice Osei Kuffour, as a sweet gesture to express gratitude for their unwavering support over the years. This surprise served as a reminder that love and appreciation come in many forms, even in the form of delectable treats.



Mr. Kuffour and his dedicated team did not just deliver parcels; they were delivering smiles, happiness, and chocolates! Mr. Kuffour shared, "Seeing the joy on recipients' faces warms our hearts. It's not just about logistics; it's about connecting people and making their day a little brighter." This spirit of love extended beyond media houses to include Okada riders, private citizens in traffic, and members of parliament.



Ghana Post surprised certain members of parliament, including Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Alexander Afenyo Markins, and Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, with beautiful parcels to appreciate them for their commitment to national development through legislation. The MPs thanked Ghana Post for their thoughtfulness and encouraged them to continue spreading love.

Students and staff at campuses like the University of Ghana, UPSA, and Wisconsin were not left out. They were able to send parcels and gifts for as low as GH₵15, enabling them to share heartfelt messages and surprises with loved ones without breaking the bank.



Many clients expressed extreme joy at the thoughtfulness of the brand and its management. They appreciated the chocolates from Ghana Post, noting that they would not have received any gifts otherwise. Students praised Ghana Post for offering huge discounts, unlike other delivery companies that capitalize on Valentine's Day for profit.



Val's on Wheels has become a highly anticipated campaign for students and Ghanaians, promising surprises and spreading love and joy. Ghana Post's commitment to celebrating Valentine's Day in style while touching lives is truly remarkable.







