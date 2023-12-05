Ghana Post wins digital transformation award

Chief Commercial Officer of Ghana Post, Mr. Kwesi Owusu Abrokwa

Ghana Post, the national postal and courier service provider, has been recognized for its excellence in digital transformation in postal services at the prestigious 5th National Communications Awards (NCA 2023) and Digitalization Expo 2023.

The National Communication Awards held its 5th edition of the awards scheme at the Underbridge Events Centre, East Legon to recognize and honor brands for their excellence and innovation. The awards highlighted and honored the remarkable achievements and initiatives that have made a positive impact on the digital landscape of Ghana, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The awards also featured the Ghana Digitalisation Summit, a high-level forum which brought together key stakeholders, industry experts, government officials, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss and share insights on the current and future trends, challenges, and opportunities of digitalization in Ghana and beyond.



The award was received by the Chief Commercial Officer of Ghana Post, Mr. Kwesi Owusu Abrokwa, who expressed gratitude to the organizers, customers, partners, and staff of Ghana Post for their support and dedication. He also reiterated Ghana Post’s commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of the digital age.



Interacting with journalists post the event, he highlighted Ghana post’s commitment to utilizing IT based solutions and platforms to bring convenience to their clients, “we are committed to harnessing the opportunities digitalization presents to bring speedy, convenient and secure services and products to our clients to ensure satisfactory service delivery at all times”.



Ghana Post has embarked on a remarkable journey of transformation, embracing digitalization to propel the nation’s postal services into the future. The vision is clear: to bridge the gap between traditional postal services and the digital age, ensuring that Ghana remains at the forefront of the postal industry.

Some of the key initiatives that have contributed to Ghana Post’s digital transformation include:



• Digital Address System: Ghana Post has introduced a revolutionary Digital Address System that assigns unique addresses to every location in the country. This initiative not only simplifies mail delivery but also enhances emergency services and facilitates e-commerce.



• Parcel Tracking System: Ghana Post’s real-time parcel tracking system ensures transparency and accountability in the delivery process. Customers can monitor their parcels, providing them with peace of mind.



• Financial Services: Ghana Post has diversified its offerings to include financial services, such as remittance services, mobile money transactions, aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities.



• E-commerce Solutions: Ghana Post has partnered with various e-commerce platforms, such as Jumia, to offer convenient and affordable delivery options for online shoppers. Ghana Post also operates its own online marketplace, PostShop, where customers can buy and sell a variety of products and services.

Ghana Post’s commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. The organization has received several awards and accolades for its outstanding contributions to postal and courier services. These awards underscore Ghana Post’s dedication to quality and innovation.



Some of the recent awards Ghana Post has won are:



• Courier Services Brand of the Year 2023 at the Ghana Corporate Brands Awards



• International Award for Best EMS Customer Care



• Excellence in Innovation Company of the year at the Ghana Shippers Awards 2019.

Ghana Post is not resting on its laurels. The organization is constantly exploring new ways to improve its services and satisfy its customers. Ghana Post is also collaborating with other stakeholders, such as the government, the private sector, and the Universal Postal Union, to ensure that postal services remain relevant and sustainable in the 21st century.



From some hints gathered from interactions with Mr. Kwesi Owusu Abrokwa the chief commercial officer, Ghana Post would be rolling out new campaigns and services next year to ensure they serve the needs of all clients.



Mr Abrokwa emphasized that, “Ghana Post is more than just a postal service provider. It is a catalyst for social and economic development, a partner for digital transformation, and a leader in the postal industry”.