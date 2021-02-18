Ghana Railway Development CEO dead

The late Richard Dombo

Richard Dombo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Railway Development Limited (GRDA) is dead.

According to a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb, he died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.



Since he tested positive for the virus, Richard Dombo, was on self-isolation at his home until his sudden demise.



Richard Dombo was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the GRDA CEO in 2017.

He is the son of the late Chief Simon Diedong Dombo, one of the founders of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition which gave birth to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dombo, until his appointment, served as the operations manager for southwest rail, one of the largest rail operators in the UK, and has played various roles in the sector since 1994.