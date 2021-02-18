Ghana Railway boss succumbs to coronavirus complications

The late Richard Dombo

Richard Dombo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority has died after suffering COVID-19 complications, Starr News has learnt.

He died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.



Reports say Mr. Dombo has struggled with his health lately especially after contracting COVID-19. He was healing from the virus.

Before being appointed to head the Railway Authority, Mr Dombo served as the operations manager for southwest rail in the UK and has played various roles in the sector since 1994.



His father was a founding father of the ruling NPP.