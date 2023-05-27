Ghana Reads Initiative sensitizes young boys and girls to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day

The event was in celebration of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day

The Ghana Reads Initiative, in collaboration with e-Ananase Library and Adwinsa Publications, held a one-day sensitization event for students from selected schools in the Greater Accra Region to mark this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The program took place at the e-Ananase Library in East Legon on Friday, May 26, 2023, and was attended by over 200 school children in upper primary and Junior High School levels.



Elizabeth Ofosua Dankwa, the Adolescent Health and Development Focal Person for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, guided the students through various topics such as the menstrual cycle, menstrual hygiene, and myths surrounding menstruation.



Speaking to the media after the event, Sandra O. Yeboah, the National Director of Ghana Reads, emphasized the significance of the event.



"In marking the United Nations' World Menstrual Hygiene Day, we found it necessary to gather the boys to educate them about how to deal with menstruation and also break the stigma attached to it. That was the main purpose of today's event," she underscored.



She urged parents and guardians to take an interest in educating their wards about menstrual hygiene and also appealed to the government to remove the taxes imposed on sanitary pads as a means of supporting the efforts of non-profit organizations.

"Some girls end up being forced into engaging in sexual activities to obtain menstrual pads when they or their parents cannot afford them. This ends up ruining their future. So we appeal to the government to remove taxes on menstrual pads and also urge non-profit organizations to continue donating pads to those who can't afford them," she appealed.



Several dignitaries, including Daniel Ofosu-Asamoah of the Ghana Books Council, Oppong Amponsah, CEO of Adwinsa Publications, Yaa Serwaa Ninson, Associate Project Coordinator at UNESCO Ghana, and Mrs. Mary Quaye, Chairperson of the Ga Mantse Education Committee, were present at the event.



Others in attendance were Mr. James Lemaire, Director of e-Ananse, and Mrs. Tina Afro-Yeboah, Board Chairperson of the Ghana Reads Initiative, who all took turns to educate and advise the young students.







