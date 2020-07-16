Health News

Ghana Red Cross Society trains volunteers on coronavirus

Ghana Red Cross Society

The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has trained community volunteers on COVID-19 in four districts in the Eastern Region.

In all, 76 volunteers drawn from three communities in each of the four districts and a district organizer from each district attended the programme in the Ayensuano, New Juabeng South Districts, Suhum and Nsawam Municipalities.



The Suhum programme was held in the district assembly hall amidst strict adherence of COVID-19 protocol.



Participants were taken through key messages on COVID-19 and stigmatization, risk communication/social mobilization, code of conduct for volunteers, community entry and safety protocols for volunteers and demonstration on the megaphones for education.



Speaking on the mode of transmission, symptoms, prevention and control of the disease, Mr. Stephen Anaman, Senior Health Promotion Officer from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, said the disease had become dangerous, hence, “wherever you go, take along the mandatory PPs”.



Mr. Anaman said the action of the government towards this pandemic was a measure needed to “execute epidemic prevention and control”, and that, where a group emerged, they should endeavour to self-isolate for the period of such programme to help ensure strict adherence to precautionary measures.

Mr. Ernest P. Nyame-Annan, National Primary Healthcare Officer said the workshop was to strengthen inter-agency collaboration, as a means of improving the effectiveness of all governance issues relating to COVID-19, and to create awareness and encourage stakeholders to understand and motivate them to participate and support the programme.



Mr. Nyame-Annan noted that the focused was to identify social and behavioural change campaigns, including education and sensitization, and also explore ways to increase the involvement of traditional authorities in the fight against COVID-19.



Madam Emelia Okai, Eastern Regional Chairperson for GRCS, urged the participants to effectively embark upon their outreach programmes assiduously and vigorously after their training and requested them to be part of the on-going mass disinfection exercises at various public and private institutions in most of the municipalities.



The Regional Chairperson noted that the “pandemic is real” and urged Ghanaians to strictly observe the laid down COVID-19 protocol, adding that, the President’s mandate to help curb the observation of poor compliance to health protocols against COVID-19 is commendable.



In attendance were Mr. Sylvain Owusu Saka, Eastern Regional Youth Organiser and Mr. Jonathan Asare, Suhum Municipal Organiser, both from GRCS.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.