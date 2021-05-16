Ghana Rugby reaffirm suspension of Herbert Mensah

Mr Herbert Mensah, Ghana Rugby Football Union Chair

The Ghana Rugby Football Union has reaffirmed the suspension of Mr Herbert Mensah, saying he is acting unlawfully as Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the body.

According to a joint statement released by association members of the body and copied to GNA Sports, Mr Mensah was invited for a board meeting but he declined to attend, and this triggered a decision to suspend him.



"We, the majority of the registered Members of Ghana Rugby and as such the body through which Board Members have been elected and appointed have no other option than to issue this statement following Mr Herbert Mensah's public utterances on the legality of his suspension.



"The facts of the matter is that Mr Mensah has been suspended by a full quorum of the Ghana Rugby Board after a meeting of the Board requested by three Board Members in line with the Ghana Rugby Constitution that stipulated that the CEO has to call the meeting.

"It is important that this point, that the CEO must call the meeting, is the only grounds on which Mr Mensah is claiming that his suspension is ''illegal”.



"The CEO just happened to be Mr Mensah who was the subject of numerous allegations of the transgression of the Codes of Conduct of Ghana Rugby, Rugby Africa and World Rugby.



The statement added that Special General Meeting would be called on June 8th for dissolution and re-election of a new board.