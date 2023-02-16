3
Menu
News

Ghana, Rwanda sign MoU on establishment of Permanent Joint C'ssion for Cooperation

Ghana Rwanda Mou The relation will be strengthened with the signing of the MoU

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana and Rwanda have renewed their commitments to strengthen their cooperation for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

The two countries renewed their commitment when Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC).

The PJCC was signed in areas of mutual interest, in the margins of the 42nd Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), on Tuesday, 14 February 2022.

The existing good relations between Ghana and Rwanda will be strengthened with the signing of the MoU.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo