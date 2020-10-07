Ghana School of Law to introduce the triple-track system

The Ghana School of Law

Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, has hinted that, management of the Ghana School of Law will soon introduce a triple-track system due to large numbers of students admitted.

This, he says, will help manage a large number of admitted students, as well as maximize the limited facility.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews, he said students have been left to idle around, due to the gap in lecture times hence the need to introduce the triple-'track.



“It’s not even double-track, its triple-track. For example, students are supposed to have 24 hours per contact hours in a week. Meanwhile, if you add up, how many hours do you have in a week? Five days?



“You realise that students have been wasting time on campus doing nothing because we spread lectures, one in the morning, maybe one in the evening, the following day one in the morning, one in the evening. It’s a waste of time.”

“This year, what we did was that, because of COVID-19…We gave them almost 3 months notice for them to prepare for [the] exam and assured them that the exam will take place at the end of August. So we gave them ample time to prepare”.



1,045 out of a total of 2,765 candidates who wrote the 2020 Law School Entrance examinations passed this year's exams.



This year's results available on the Ghana School of Law website witnessed a 23% rise in the number of students who made it through the exams compared to last year's 93% recorded failure.