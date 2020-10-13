Ghana School of Law to run 3-track system - Acting Director

Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang

Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, says a three-track system of teaching put in place will ensure that the over 1,000 students who passed the entrance exams this year would be adequately served without congestion in classrooms.

According to him, experiences with COVID-19 has shown fewer numbers of students can be taught at any given time without compromising quality.



He told TV3‘s Komla Adom that beyond the three-track system, the School is undertaking some reforms to ensure its GIMPA and Kumasi campuses have the qualified lecturers to handle the various courses.



He has also revealed management of the school walked a financial tightrope last year due to the mass failure of students in the entrance exams.



He said the school employed more lecturers in anticipation of admitting some 500 students.

As a result, there were more lecturers to teach only 128 students, plus a 90 per cent cut in the budget for the school meant meeting financial obligations like settling of utility bills was a challenge.



Asked whether the recent reforms at the law school will end agitations seen in recent years, he said: “Human beings and agitations I don’t know when it will come to an end. It started from Adam’s times.



“This won’t stop agitations because people have unreasonable expectations and they can agitate in a constitutional era.



“As a law school respecting law and procedure, we don’t have a problem.”