Ghana Students Leadership hail CEO of Ghana National Scholarship Secretariat

Dr Kingsley Agyemang is the Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat

Source: Maxwell Agyapong, Contributor

Students Leadership of various tertiary institutions in Ghana has commended Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana- National Scholarship secretariat for his statue proactive leadership role in the distribution and granting of scholarships to well-deserved but needy candidates in pursuing their academic dreams.

The students' leadership which draws its strength from the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) after an indoor meeting to assess how scholarships are being granted to the students' fraternity in the country hailed and commended Dr. Agyemang for the enviable role he plays in the disbursement of scholarship to various applicants despite the looming economic crisis building our country.



In recent years, the National Scholarship Secretariat headed by Dr. Agyemang who hails from the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region through his transformational leadership has made it extremely possible for prospective applicants to access the scholarship grants without stress.

The introduction of the scholarship portal is one in a million achievements of Dr. Agyemang and it cannot be underestimated in any way or form. In spite of the challenges faced by beneficiaries due to the delay in scholarship payment, the digitization of the scholarship secretariat has helped eradicate personal interest and nepotism, also making it possible for all brilliant but needy students to access scholarship grants regardless of tribe or language they speak.



Dr. Kingsley Agyemang believes in fighting for the values and beliefs of our community. Aside him being the CEO of the National Scholarship Secretariat, he is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees, People Praxis, overseeing the strategic planning for developing research and education in public health for LMICS and leading the acquisition and development of partnerships with external bodies. He was recently appointed secretary to the governing body of the International Society of physical activity and Health (ISPAH) council for developing countries.