Ghana Union of Canada to hold official inauguration ceremony on May 24

The Inauguration Ceremony comes off on May 24, 2021

Source: Ghana Union of Canada

Ghana Union of Canada will be inaugurated on Victoria Day, Monday May 24, 2021 in Canada.

Canadian federal government ministers Hon. Judy Sgro, Chair Standing Committee on International Trade and Hon Mark Holland, Chief Government Whip and Member, Board of Internal Economy will be in attendance to grace inauguration ceremony of Ghana Union of Canada (GUC).



Dr. Ama De-Graft Johnson, RCPSC; Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, BSc MD FRCPC and Mr. Akwasi Awua-Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President (DAOOP) are confirmed to be guest speakers at the official launching of the Ghana Union of Canada on Monday, May 24, 2021.



The virtual event, which is on the theme “Establishing a Unified Voice for Canada’s Ghanaian Community,” seeks to officially unveil the organization as a proactive, reactive, united and self-sustaining body that provides a unified voice in advancing the common interest of the people of Ghanaian heritage in Canada.



Three core pillars drive the GUC; immigration, settlement, and integration. It strives to partner with the federal government on policies for positive collective impact on the Ghanaian communities in Canada, ensuring constructive community engagement, collective ownership of our dual identity and capacity building.



Delivering the keynote address at the ceremony will be the celebrated Professor George Sefa Dei, a Professor of Humanities, Social Sciences and Social Justice Education at the Ontario Institute for Studies.

Other speakers include Oseadieyo Kwarteng Amaning, Omanhene of Montreal Tradional Council of Chiefs, a philanthropist and great community advocate will chair the event; Alhaji Norden, President of Zumunta Muslim Association of Canada Toronto Branch and chief of Asanteman Association in Toronto



Hosted by Grace Ata, VP Equisoft, the GUC event is open to all and membership in the non-partisan, non-sectarian association, not-for-profit and charitable entity is by default, i.e., having a Ghanaian heritage.



The Ghana Union of Canada represent the Ghanaian Canadian Community before the people and Government of Canada; through various initiatives, sets out to play the dual role of gathering grassroot consensus on areas of policy concerns from community, evaluate those concerns, find capacity within the community to address such issues and where necessary presents such to the federal government; and bring to the community, federal government policy interpretation and implementation framework.



GUC is committed to ensuring effective partnership and quality dialogue with Canada’s federal government on policy issues and capacity building opportunity that would reduce (if not remove) in-built / systemic disparities in immigration, settlement and integration programs to maximize our community’s labour market participation, reduction of crime rate, incarceration among the youth, dependency on social programs, and contribution to Canada’s socio-economic prosperity.



GUC will deliver unique/target programs to drive this mission through special interest groups (e.g. capacity building, legal, right-to-first refusal, finance, integration, Trades etc) led be Ghanaians / community members with expertise in such areas to effect policy change in Canada.