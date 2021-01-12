Ghana Water Company Limited entreats customers in the Western Region to pay debts

Logo of Ghana Water Company Limited

The Western Regional office of the Ghana Water Company Limited has entreated consumers in the Region to settle all arrears to enable the Company to operate efficiently.

Nana Yaw Barne, the Regional Communication Manager said the Office halted the collection of debts following the supply of free water as directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in April last year.



The GWCL supplied free water to Ghanaians as a social intervention scheme to aid the stress of COVID-19 and ensure constant water supply in controlling the spread of the diseases, which had hand washing as one key control measure.



The Communication Manager said, “Because we supplied free water, we also gave consumers some holidays but some have not settled their bills for months...we are therefore embarking on a massive revenue mobilisation drive to recoup most of our investments".

He said the Company, was not a subvented institution and as such, funded most of their daily operations from their internally generated fund..."we buy our chemicals with hard currency and it's from this IGF that we are able to do so".



Mr. Barne said the Company was in talks with customers to as a matter of urgency, pay all arrears to enable the company to provide quality water to its numerous clients.