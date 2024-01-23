Ghana Water Company pins Accra’s water shortage on population growth

File photo

Some residents in areas like Adenta, Weija, and Kasoa, among others have raised concerns about the irregular supply of water in their various communities.

The only source of water available to these people is water from a well and they have lamented the queue they are compelled to join in order to get water to go by their daily activities.



In view of this troubling situation, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has attributed the water shortage that has hit some parts of Accra to high population growth in the Greater Accra Region.



Managing Director of the company, Dr. Clifford Braimah stated that the rapid population growth in Accra has outgrown the volume of water they supply to every household or community.



He explained that plans have been made to resolve the issue but inadequate resources have been a challenge.

“Already in Accra, the volume of water we produce, the population has outgrown it, and we are looking at putting up a new system at Kpone to boost our production but resource constraint has been the problem since 2017, 2018, we have been working, and we have not settled on finances”.



“So already if you have a limited volume of water coming into the system, and your population is big, you have to block them and supply them according to the demands of the people, but you cannot give everybody [water] at the same times otherwise some will not get. And so we have been limited for a very long time”, Dr. Clifford Braimah said in an interview on Citi FM.



