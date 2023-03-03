5
Menu
News

Ghana and Armenia hold bilateral talks

Ghana Armenia The two countries agreed to collaborate on matters of information dissemination and digitization

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: Peace FM

Ghana and Armenia have held bilateral meetings on the sides of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah led the Ghana side while Mr Hakob Arshakyan, Vice President of the National Assembly led the Armenia side.

The two countries agreed to collaborate on matters of information dissemination, digitization and countering misinformation.

Ghana’s diplomatic relations with Armenia were first established in the 1990s after the Government of Ghana gave approval for the recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations with countries in the former Soviet Union.

Since then, the two countries have co-operated at the political and international levels. Bilateral relations between Ghana and Armenia remain very cordial and have been nurtured by continuous collaboration at both multilateral and bilateral levels. The two countries share a strong commitment to peace and security, underpinned by a common interest in a stable and secure world order.

Both countries at the meeting held on Friday 3rd March 2023 agreed on the need to expand economic cooperation.

Ghana's delegation also included the High Commissioner to India HE Kwaku Asoma- Cheremeh and officials from the high commission and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Peace FM
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat