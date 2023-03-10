Ghana and EU commit to deepening cooperation

Some Ghanaian officials and EU officials

Ghana and the European Union (EU) have committed to deepening cooperation at the 2023 Session of the Ghana-EU Political Dialogue held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Wednesday 8th March, 2023.

This year’s session is an opportunity for Ghana and the EU to assess the progress made on the implementation of the outcome of the previous year’s Dialogue.



It also highlights the joint visions of the two sides and explores opportunities for cooperation in the thematic areas outlined in the agenda for the Dialogue.



Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who chaired the occasion commended the various stakeholders and the European Union delegation for their efforts toward successful discussions.



Dr Bawumia further took the opportunity to extend appreciation and gratitude to the EU for allocating €10 million to support Ghana’s food security which is in line with the Government’s agenda of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).



He was hopeful that this year’s session will further strengthen the existing relations between Ghana and the EU and address the bilateral and multilateral challenges for the benefit of the citizens of both sides.



The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a statement read on her behalf by Thomas Mbomba, Deputy Minister at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, noted that despite the many global upheavals since the last Dialogue in 2021, the partnership between Ghana and the European Union, the country’s largest development partner, continues to grow stronger and stronger.

She indicated that the deliberations would focus on issues of mutual interest such as economic partnership, democracy, good governance, climate change and sustainability, economic transformation, regional security, and multilateralism among others.



For his part, the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Ghana, Mr. Irchad Razaaly applauded Ghana for its efforts at promoting peace and security in the sub-region and through UN Security Council.



He informed that the EU remains committed to its partners in Africa and added that the Political Dialogue demonstrates the depth of cooperation that exists between Ghana and the EU.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery as well as the Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu were in attendance.



Other participants in the Political Dialogue were drawn from Parliament and various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.