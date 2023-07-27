Ghana and Israel deepen relations further

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her counterpart from Israel Eli Cohen

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Mr. Eli Cohen who is on a two-day working visit to Ghana held bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday 25th July, 2023.

During a press briefing, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey stated the need to deepen cooperation with Israel in the areas of agriculture, education, health, cyber security, and security for the benefit of its peoples of the two countries.



The Minister expressed her appreciation to the Government of the State of Israel for its contribution towards Ghana’s socio-economic development, especially in the areas of human resource development through MASHAV Training programs in health, education, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and innovation.



On issues concerning trade and investment, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey took the opportunity to encourage the Israeli business community to explore Ghana’s conducive business environment and forge partnerships with the Ghanaian business community to expand the scope of trade relations between the countries.



For his part, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen recalled the cordial relations that exists between Israel and Ghana and noted that both countries have the potential to deepen relations even further.

Cohen announced that this is his first official visit to Ghana and the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to an African country in almost 10 years.



He assured that his Government will continue to support Ghana with expertise in the area of agriculture, water management and security.



A Joint Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the Field of Environmental Protection was signed between the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of Ghana and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the State of Israel.