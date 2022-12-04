Ghana and Korea to step up bilateral relations through Africa Korea Forum

President Akufo-Addo with Korea President Han Duck-Soo

Ghana and Korea have pledged to step up diplomatic relations and to take bilateral and economic arrangements between two countries to the next level.

The two countries made the pledge when President Akufo-Addo and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck–Soo, met at the Jubilee House as part of the Korean leader’s three-day state visit to Ghana.



Addressing Prime Minister Duck-Soo and his delegation, President Akufo-Addo observed that he is a big admirer of the development story of Korea and he believes that the Korean story is a model that Ghana can emulate in her quest for rapid development.



The President indicated that Ghana has her eye on developing a strong nuclear energy sector and he believes that Korean expertise in that area can be tapped into by Ghana to fast-track the nation’s enterprise in that regard.



President Akufo-Addo added that after the visit of Prime Minister Duck–Soo, Ghana’s Ambassador to Korea, will liaise with the relevant institutions in Ghana and Korea to kick-start the process of cooperation in that sector.

In the area of infrastructure, President Akufo-Addo, observed that he is looking forward to the assistance of Korea to construct a state-of-the-art bridge over the Volta lake that will link the mainland to the Afram Plains.



Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo, noted that 45 years after Ghana established diplomatic relations with Korea, his country stands ready to take the cooperation that exists between African countries, and for that matter, Ghana, to the next level.



Prime Minister Duck–Soo, hinted that the new President of Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol is keen on reviving the “Africa – Korea Forum” which has not been held in a long time.