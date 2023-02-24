Ghana and Lebanon form Parliamentary Friendship Association

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and exchange ideas on matters of mutual interest

A delegation from Lebanon led by the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Kheir Maher, and accompanied by a team from the Lebanese Parliament including the President of the Lebanese Parliamentary Friendship Association MP Ghassan Atallah, has paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in Parliament.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and exchange ideas on matters of mutual interest such as trade, tourism, economic issues, health, and education.



Ambassador Maher indicated the need for both countries to continuously build a strong partnership to enhance the livelihoods of people from both countries.



These he noted can be achieved through dialogue and co-operation to promote rule of law and respect for human rights.



He emphasized that both countries share many common values which provide opportunities for economic growth and development.



President of the Ghana-Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Association, Hon. Ghassan Atallah, expressed his excitement about the Lebanese diaspora's contribution to Ghana's economic development and acknowledged Lebanon's support for its diaspora worldwide.



He lauded the Lebanese diaspora in Ghana for excelling in various fields and maintaining close ties with their native country being always ready to step in and help in every possible way.

Hon. Ghassan Atallah also encouraged both nations to intensify their efforts and join hands to achieve the best possible outcomes for Ghana and Lebanon and highlighted the many similarities in the histories of the two nations.



“Both countries share a message of democracy and peace, for which they have actively worked and continue to sacrifice” he said.



To further strengthen the partnership, the Hon. Atallah extended an invitation to Speaker Bagbin on behalf of the Lebanese people and the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament to visit Lebanon to deepen parliamentary democracy.



Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, addressing the delegation called for both countries to collaborate and support each other to foster development and mutual benefit.



Lebanese Ambassador H.E Mr Maher Kheir concluded by stressing the importance of building lasting ties between Ghanaians and Lebanese which will translate to tangible results across different sectors and the livelihoods of citizens.



The delegation presented the Honourable Speaker with a token to consolidate the rich Ghana-Lebanon relations while The Speaker also presented the delegation with a plaque of honour.