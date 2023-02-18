Ghana and UK commit to biodiversity protection

Lands Minister Samuel A. Jinapor

Ghana and the United Kingdom have renewed their commitment to biodiversity protection and preservation. This came to light at the Nature Action – Private Sector Mobilisation Event, organised by the Government of the United Kingdom in London on Friday, 17th February, 2023, to catalyse and demonstrate delivery of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is a landmark international agreement adopted by the fifteenth (15th) session of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15.2), held in Montreal, Canada.



The Framework seeks to galvanize urgent and transformative action by Governments, subnational and local governments, and with the involvement of all of society, to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, and contribute to the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its Protocols.



Despite its importance to human well-being and a healthy planet, the world’s biodiversity is deteriorating at unprecedented rates, posing serious threat to our survival as a people.



The event, therefore, brought together governments, indigenous peoples, private sector and civil society to support delivery of the Framework’s ten-point Plan for financing biodiversity and shift towards a nature and climate positive economy.



Speaking at the event, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, said the Government of Ghana is fully committed to biodiversity protection and preservation for a healthy planet.



He said biodiversity provides us with so many benefits, including food, medicine, energy, clean air and water, security from natural disasters as well as recreation and cultural inspiration.

Mr. Jinapor said biodiversity loss is synonymous to forest and wildlife loss, which constitutes a huge ecosystem of varying fauna and flora, and Ghana’s commitment to halt forest and wildlife loss includes a commitment to protect the world’s biodiversity. According to the Minister, the Global Biodiversity Framework aligns with the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use, which Ghana signed at COP26 in 2021.



He said Ghana endorses the ten-point Plan of the Global Biodiversity Framework, and is committed to work with other governments and partners to the protect and conserve biodiversity.



He called on the developed countries to work with developing countries to protect the world’s forests and biodiversity. Using the cocoa value chain as an example, Mr. Jinapor said although the value of the chocolate industry is over One Hundred and Thirty Billion Dollars (US$130 billion), Ghana and Ivory Coast, which produce over sixty percent (60%) of the cocoa used in the chocolate industry, get less than five percent (5%) of the value of the chocolate market. To empower developing countries to continue with their work on biodiversity protection, Mr. Jinapor said developed countries should not adopt policies that will continuously impoverish developing countries.



“The duty to protect biodiversity is a collective one, and we must all work together to ensure a safe and healthy planet for current and future generations,” the Minister said.



The event was held at the Lancaster House in London, and was followed by a working reception, hosted by the British Monarch, King Charles III, at the Buckingham Palace, the official London residence and royal palace of the British Monarch.



