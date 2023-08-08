Ghana and the University of Sussex co- host SDG 6 side event at 2023 HLPF, focusing on water and sanitation

Dignitaries who were present at the event

Source: Barbara Lartey, Contributor

In a significant stride towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), Ghana and the University of Sussex recently organised a compelling side event during the 2023 UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF). The event, held at the UN headquarters in July, spotlighted the crucial need for clean water and sanitation, rallying nations and experts to share successful strategies and insights.

SDG 6 is dedicated to providing universal access to clean water and sanitation, a pivotal goal for global wellbeing. The event saw participation from notable stakeholders, including UNICEF, underlining the collaborative commitment required to transform this aspiration into a tangible reality.



Ambassador Harold Agyeman, Ghana's permanent representative to the United Nations, New York, underscored the nation's unwavering dedication to achieving SDG 6. He emphasized the interconnectedness of this goal with others, showcasing the holistic approach required for sustainable development.



A highlight of the event was the contribution of Chinnia Amidu Issahaku, Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources. He highlighted the Ministry's efforts in bolstering capacity development to enhance water quality across the service delivery chain. Data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census, incorporating the WASH component, now provides comprehensive insights into urban and rural areas. This data-driven approach empowers informed policy-making and decision processes.

Prof. Joseph Alcamo from the University of Sussex shared compelling evidence during the event, highlighting the paramount importance of policy coherence to synergize the diverse Sustainable Development Goals. His insights emphasized the need to minimize redundancy and inefficiencies while maximizing impact.



George Gyan-Baffour, Head of Ghana's delegation and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), infused the event with optimism. He stressed the necessity of forging strong and enduring partnerships to create resilient WASH systems, moving beyond conventional approaches to attain lasting success.