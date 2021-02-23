Ghana as a nation still far behind in terms of development – Gabby Otchere-Darko admits

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Member of NPP

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has indicated that regardless of what’s going on in the country, there is still more work to be done.

To him, the country is still far behind the vision it has.



He calls for focus on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s transformational agenda in order to ensure that more is done.



“There is work to be done. We are still far behind as a nation. Let us focus on the transformation agenda.”

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has in the past said that the Finance Minister is in tune with the transformational agenda of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo so much so that he puts his health at stake for the country.



He indicated that the Finance Minister who is currently out of the country to seek medical care wants to see Ghana been transformed and made a better place with better choices and options for the teeming youth in the country.



