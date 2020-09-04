General News

Ghana-based Ivorian AI engineer becomes first woman to win Africa prize

She is the first ever woman to win the Africa Prize and the first winner from Ghana

Technology entrepreneur Charlette N’Guessan has won this year's Royal Academy of Engineering Africa prize for engineering innovation.

The Ivorian 26-year-old, who is based in Ghana, is the first woman to win the prestigious prize.



Her team's invention, Bace API, uses facial recognition and artificial intelligence to verify identities remotely, the academy said.



It takes live images or short videos recorded on phone cameras to detect whether the image is of a real person, or a photo of an existing image.



It is aimed at institutions that rely on identity verification. Two financial institutions are already using the software to verify customers’ identities, the academy said.



Ms N’Guessan won £25,000 ($33,000) for the top prize.